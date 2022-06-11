Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Position Cut by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

