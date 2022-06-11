Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $20.02. 3,737,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Asana has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 164.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $7,367,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 244.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

