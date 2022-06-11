Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.74% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $56,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 453,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

