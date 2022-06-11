Ascension Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $254.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.