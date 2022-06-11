Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.75.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

