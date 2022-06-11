Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $169.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

