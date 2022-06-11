Ascension Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

