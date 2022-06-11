Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of UNP opened at $211.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

