Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.