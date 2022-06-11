Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ascension Asset Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

