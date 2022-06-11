ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.