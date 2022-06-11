AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. Sells 505 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $410,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMK stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.