Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Astronics worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 353,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

