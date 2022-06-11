Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €89.02 ($95.72) and last traded at €89.02 ($95.72). Approximately 91,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.08 ($97.94).

NDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

