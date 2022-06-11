Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AATC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Autoscope Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 5.88%.
Autoscope Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoscope Technologies (AATC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.