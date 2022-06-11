Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AATC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Autoscope Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Autoscope Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

