AvePoint (AVPT) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 410 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AvePoint to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AvePoint alerts:

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AvePoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 AvePoint Competitors 1580 10887 23538 518 2.63

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 125.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s peers have a beta of 3.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million -$33.24 million -1.68 AvePoint Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,598.99

AvePoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% AvePoint Competitors -30.97% -63.59% -8.05%

Summary

AvePoint beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.