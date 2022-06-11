Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.