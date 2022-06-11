Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) PT Lowered to €21.00 at UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €21.70 ($23.33) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.95) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

