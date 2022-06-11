Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.
Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
