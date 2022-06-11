Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 244,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $588,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

