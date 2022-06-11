Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $77,061.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

