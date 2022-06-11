Barclays Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $53.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

