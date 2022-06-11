Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 23,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.40 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.