Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,203 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.