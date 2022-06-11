Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

