Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 12,344 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

