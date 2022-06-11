Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.