Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

