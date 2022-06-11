Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.