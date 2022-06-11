Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

