Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

