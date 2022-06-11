Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 398,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.