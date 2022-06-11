Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

