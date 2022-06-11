Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

