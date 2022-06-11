Benchmark Begins Coverage on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CAN stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $697.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

