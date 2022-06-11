Benchmark Begins Coverage on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
CAN stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $697.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.95.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
