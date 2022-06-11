Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $253,024.45 and $22,488.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

