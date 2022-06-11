Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

REVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

