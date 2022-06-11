Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,702 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CONX by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CONX by 101.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONX stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 2,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,420. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

