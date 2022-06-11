Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,008,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,506,000.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of ONYX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.