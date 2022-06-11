Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 735,088 Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,475. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

