Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 955,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 6.65% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTE remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.