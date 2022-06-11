Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 3.43% of McLaren Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

MLAI remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.