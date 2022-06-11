Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00343980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00437954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

