Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $710,763.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00343980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00437954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

