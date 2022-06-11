BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,506 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $88,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

