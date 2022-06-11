Bionomics Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 14th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bionomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of BNOX stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11.
Bionomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.