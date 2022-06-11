Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOTW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.