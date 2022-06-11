Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $343.20 million and $11.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.60 or 0.00068335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00287334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.