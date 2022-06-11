Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,202.75 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $132,202.75 and $539.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 184,304 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

