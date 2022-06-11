BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $20,551.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,259,769,533 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.